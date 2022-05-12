Former Balsall Common pupil gearing up to take part in 24-hour challenge for cause close to his heart

Mikey Akers from ‘Mikey’s Wish’, who is a former Balsall Common Primary School pupil, will be taking part in a 24-hour bikeathon at a gym to raise funds to promote Verbal Dyspraxia Day. Photo supplied

Mikey Akers from ‘Mikey’s Wish’, who is a former Balsall Common Primary School pupil, will be taking part in a 24-hour bikeathon at a gym to raise funds and to promote Verbal Dyspraxia Day.

The challenge, which is taking place at The Gym at Parkgate Shopping Centre in Shirley, starts at 4pm on Friday (May 13) and is set to finish at 4pm on Saturday (May 14).

This is a cause close to Mikey’s heart as he was diagnosed with verbal dyspraxia, which is a speech disorder, when he was around two years old.

Now Mikey and members from the Balsall Common Primary School community are hoping people will support the challenge.

Howard Rose, director of funding and publicity at the Central School's Trust, which runs the primary school, said: “For me this is a good example of how working together we can bring together businesses and education and help children.

"Mikey is an inspiration as he is so young and he has been able to bring everyone together.

"He has said about the struggles he’s had as a child and he says that if he can save one child from having that then it’s worthwhile.

"Also he can show other parents that they’re not alone – because when he was diagnoses it was 18/19 years ago and it was unheard of and there was no support around. Whereas now it’s becoming more known.”

The challenge will be helping Mikey's Wish and The Central Schools Trust reach their target of £30,000 for their ‘fabulous phonics’ project to help and support children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) using phonics to encourage learning through play.

There will be collection pots at the gym during the challenge as well as posters with a QR code so people can also donate online.

Mikey was also recently chosen to be one of the Baton Bearers for the Commonwealth Games and he is also a former winner of The Pride of Birmingham. He is also due to travel to Las Vegas in July to speak at a conference.