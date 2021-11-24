Former Coventry City, Aston Villa and West Brom footballer Garry Thompson will be speaking at Warwick event for his new book

Aston Villa striker Garry Thompson is chairlifted by fans from the pitch after the League Division Two match against Bradford City at Villa Park on May 2, 1988 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Rusty Cheyne/Allsport/Getty Images)

Former footballer Garry Thompson, who played for Coventry City, Aston Villa and West Brom, is set to appear at an event in Warwick next week.

On Thursday December 2, the footballer will be attending an event at the Nelson Club in Charles Street, Warwick, to speak about his book.

He will be joined on stage by former colleagues Gary Shaw (Aston Villa) and Peter Bodak (Coventry City and Manchester City).

The Nelson Club in Warwick

Garry will be talking about his career and reminiscing over his career in football which spanned the 1970s, 80s and 90s through his recently published autobiography - Don't Believe a Word.

BBC CWR's Phil Upton will also be attending, taking the former players on a trip down memory lane to provide an insight into their playing careers and reveal a few, never told before, stories from 'back in the day'.

Signed copies of Garry's book will be available on the evening.