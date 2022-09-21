Former Kenilworth hotel has been sold - and will be turned into housing

A former hotel in Kenilworth, which used to be a Victorian country house, has been sold to be turned into housing.

The former Woodside Hotel and Conference Centre has been sold to housebuilder Vistry Group.

Land, development and property agency Newton LDP recently completed the sale of the property at Glasshouse Lane on behalf of Archel Homes for an undisclosed sum.

The freehold property – a former Victorian country house – sits within 5.5 acres of land in an area which has been allocated for housing within the Warwick District Council local plan.

Richard Foxon, managing director of Newton LDP Ltd, which is based at Stockton in Warwickshire, said: “We are delighted to have concluded this sale for our client Archel Homes.

“This potential development site is in a great location on the outskirts of Kenilworth, in between Leamington and Coventry, and has good links to the A46 and motorway network.

“It is particularly pleasing to have concluded another land sale at Kenilworth having sold the adjacent site with planning permission for 620 new homes to Vistry Partnerships and Milverton Homes last year.

“This latest sale further strengthens our impressive track record across Warwickshire where we have a strong pipeline of future development sites with planning permission for more than 5,000 new homes and employment uses.”