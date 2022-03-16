Former Kenilworth School pupil returns to school after 35 years to give talk about his career as an author

Former Kenilworth School pupil Lance Manley, now an author who has written and published 17 books, gives a talk to pupils.

Kenilworth School welcomed back a former pupil who returned to the school after 35 years to give a talk about his career as an author.

Lance Manley, who now lives in Rome and teaches English, has written and published 17 books.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lance has written two fantasy books for older children under the collective title The Tales of Alegria, which have strong anti-bullying themes.

At the end of the talk, Lance gave away 20 signed copies of his book The Sunder of the Octagon to lucky students in a raffle.

Lance was taken on a tour of the school by staff member Jane Eadon after his talks.

He said: “A lot has changed and a lot is exactly the same.

"The curtains in the hall over the stage are the same as in my day!"

Lance had flown in specially to visit the school on World Book Day this month.