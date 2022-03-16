Former Kenilworth School pupil returns to school after 35 years to give talk about his career as an author

Kenilworth School welcomed back a former pupil who returned to the school after 35 years to give a talk about his career as an author.
Lance Manley, who now lives in Rome and teaches English, has written and published 17 books.
Lance has written two fantasy books for older children under the collective title The Tales of Alegria, which have strong anti-bullying themes.
At the end of the talk, Lance gave away 20 signed copies of his book The Sunder of the Octagon to lucky students in a raffle.
Lance was taken on a tour of the school by staff member Jane Eadon after his talks.
He said: “A lot has changed and a lot is exactly the same.
"The curtains in the hall over the stage are the same as in my day!"
Lance had flown in specially to visit the school on World Book Day this month.
He wanted to see the school again before it closes and moves to a new premises in 2023.