Former Leamington headteacher used lockdown to publish his novel - which features pushy parents and eccentric colleagues

Jonathan Hall. Photo supplied

A former Leamington headteacher made the most of his spare time during lockdown by publishing a book.

Jonathan Hall, who was headmaster of Arnold Lodge School from 1963 until 1991, has written a novel called 'School Ties'.

Aged 84, Jonathan decided to use the lockdowns to complete a book he had started to write some years ago.

“Rather than let my brain vegetate, I was determined to use some of the imposed leisure moments in a purposeful way,” he said.

'School Ties' insight into the preparatory school world of a different era owes much to Mr Hall’s own experience as a headmaster.

The novel features characters from pushy parents to eccentric colleagues and he says the story has a shock ending and that 'readers are left in suspense until the last few pages'.