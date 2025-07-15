Former Leamington runner enjoys his first ever trip to the gym - at the age of 92!

92-year-old Jack Marvel reconnects with his active past and passion for keeping fit.

A former runner from Leamington who has led an active and sporty life has fulfilled his dream of stepping into a gym for the first time - at the age of 92!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Marvel, a resident at Care UK’s Priors House in Leamington, achieved many impressive fitness feats without ever needing the gym.

But now the 92-year-old has taken part in his first ever workout - and said 'you’re never too old to try something new!'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack was a keen runner throughout his life, pounding the pavements four evenings a week and often taking part in half marathons and 10k races.

92-year-old Jack Marvel reconnects with his active past and passion for keeping fit.

He also ran for the athletics club Birchfield Harriers and kept up this hobby until he was 80 years of age.

Walking and running have long been Jack’s favourite type of exercise. On his 60th birthday, he completed a 200-mile coast-to-coast walk in the North England with friends to celebrate. He was no stranger to long distance walking and even recalls a time when he walked over 20 miles across the Derbyshire peaks.

Jack also kept fit through gardening and tending to his allotment, which helped him build and maintain strength and muscle mass throughout his life. Even after experiencing a stroke at the age of 92, Jack was determined not to slow down too much and keeps active at Priors House by walking in the garden daily with his wife Marlene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After expressing to the Priors House team that he would like to visit a gym for the very first time, they got to work organising a special afternoon out for Jack at Nuffield Health Warwick Fitness & Wellbeing Gyms. During his visit, Jack used the treadmill, exercise bikes, rowing machine and strength linear leg press.

92-year-old Jack Marvel reconnects with his active past and passion for keeping fit.

Speaking about his visit, Jack said: “I wanted to discover what I was capable of and make my legs stronger. I had never been in a gym, but I really enjoy it. You’re never too old to try something new and won’t know what you are capable of until you try!”

His secret? “Eating my porridge with milk, that gives me fuel, even now.” Jack shared.

This experience was made possible through the Care UK Wishing Tree at Priors House, which enables residents to put forward activities they would like to do to reconnect with past passions or try something completely new.