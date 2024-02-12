Former Magistrate celebrates 90th birthday at Overslade House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rita Bright was joined by staff, relatives, and friends as she celebrated another landmark birthday. Guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Joanne Kolat-Furca.

Rita was born in Peterborough in 1934 and was married to Dr John Bright for 35 years. During their marriage Rita and John had 3 children, David, Amanda and Jeremy and one grandson Seth.

Rita was a magistrate in Rugby for 30 years and in her spare time, Rita loved to cook and was apparently a very good one. Rita also enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and also ran the 18th Rugby Brownies Pack in Hillmorton, Rugby.

Rita raised a lot of money for charity and was affectionately known as “Mrs Womble” for her thriftiness. Rita’s kindness also extended to animals she had cats and also 3 rescue dogs, Harriet, Harry and Humphrey.

Rita also ran a Christmas card shop at St Andrews Church in Rugby to raise money for charity. Rita went to St Andrews church regularly after the passing of her husband John and it was here that she met Noel who had also lost his wife.

Rita and Noel love to sing and regularly sang in the choir, they also loved to travel and went on many coach trips. A wonderful partnership blossomed and Rita and Noel have been together for 27years now and both live at Overslade House. Noel also has two sons Chris and Alex and Chris said “Rita was a godsend to my father”

When asked the secret to a long life Rita said, “Well one must stay positive and not complain too much” Rita was described by family as a very welcoming and very uncomplaining person and here at Overslade House we have to agree.

