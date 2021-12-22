Former Myton School pupil wins award to help see him through university

Charlie Gutteridge who won an educational award from the Oddfellows society. Photo supplied

A former pupil from a school in Warwick has won an educational award to help see him through university.

Charlie Gutteridge was one of three students selected in 2021 to receive £900 per year for the duration of their course from the Oddfellows society.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie, who attended Myton School, started his degree in politics, philosophy and economics at the University of York this year.

He said: “I’m very pleased to have been awarded the educational award.

"There’s a lot to read and a lot of books for my degree so this award will really help me to have my own copies.

"I’ve also used some of the money to join boxing and judo clubs.”

The Oddfellows, which has a branch in Leamington, is a non-profit organisation that aims to improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity.

It donates funds to life-changing medical research, supporting the RNLI and raising money for many local good causes.

Yvette Glover, branch secretary of the Oddfellows in Leamington, said: “We’re very proud of Charlie and we hope this bursary helps him to enjoy his studies and have fun with his judo and boxing.

"He’s worked hard to get to university and he thoroughly deserves this award.”

Charlie said he enjoying his degree subject. He said: “I am really interested in all three of my subjects, they complement each other and explore how the world works.

"The more we learn, the more we realise how little we know, and that motivates me to understand the world, people and ideas that surround me.”