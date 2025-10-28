Former newspaper editor from Warwick celebrates publication of his debut novel – at the age of 92
Vincent Kelly was the editor of the Birmingham Post as well as the Liverpool Echo before lecturing in media law at the University of Central Lancashire.
His first novel ‘Dreadnought’ takes a look at how the game of football from 1945 to the mid 1980s has been changed by those seeking profit.
Vincent self published the book in September.
He said: "At my age you can't hang around for agents and big name publishers so I've had it published myself.
"I have been amazed at the reaction to the book so far.
"My doctor has even ordered one and is all for me to get cracking on a second.”
Dreadnought is available online and several book sellers including Waterstones and Amazon at £12.99 and also is available at Warwick Books.