Former newspaper editor from Warwick celebrates publication of his debut novel – at the age of 92

Vincent Kelly. Photo supplied

A former newspaper editor who lives in Warwick is celebrating the publication of his debut novel – at the age of 92.

Vincent Kelly was the editor of the Birmingham Post as well as the Liverpool Echo before lecturing in media law at the University of Central Lancashire.

His first novel ‘Dreadnought’ takes a look at how the game of football from 1945 to the mid 1980s has been changed by those seeking profit.

Vincent self published the book in September.

Vincent Kelly in his newspaper days. Photo supplied

He said: "At my age you can't hang around for agents and big name publishers so I've had it published myself.

"I have been amazed at the reaction to the book so far.

"My doctor has even ordered one and is all for me to get cracking on a second.”

Dreadnought is available online and several book sellers including Waterstones and Amazon at £12.99 and also is available at Warwick Books.

Book synopsis

It's not about the game anymore. The beautiful game. The beauty of it has been torn out in the pursuit of riches. The game now is money.

This debut novel from journalist Vincent Kelly charts the selling of the soul of football. How a combination of greed, media manipulation, and grubby backdoor deals have tainted what used to be known as the people's game.

Told through the tragedy of a legendary terrace hero, Dreadnought is a page-turning thriller that reveals a murky world where what happens in the 90 minutes of the match is incidental to the high-stakes business of football.