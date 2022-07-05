Former newspaper editor from Warwick wins national award for success in setting up her own public relations agency

Amanda Chalmers with the award. Photo by John Cleary Photography.

A former newspaper editor from Warwick has won a national award for her public reltions R agency after walking away from a career in newspapers that spanned three decades.

Amanda Chalmers became the first winner of the new Achieves in Media category in this year’s Woman Who Awards, which celebrate female inspirational achievers.

The former Stratford Herald editor established Chalmers News PR after leaving her role in November 2018 following 30 years working on newsdesks in and around Warwickshire, including the former Nuneaton Tribune and Rugby Advertiser, and, as deputy editor at The Daventry Express and Buckingham and Winslow Advertiser Series.

In 2014 she became the first female editor of the 160-year-old Stratford Herald.

Amanda was among more than 20 women from across the UK to be recognised in this year’s seventh prestigious Woman Who Achieves Awards, run by Sandra Garlick MBE, following finalists’ interviews in May.

Other ladies in that category included one of the event’s keynote speakers Kim Rowell, executive producer and News Editor at BBC Three and BBC News; as well as Lisa-Marie Tonelli, Founder and fellow Director of The North East International Film Festival ; Natalie Adele Edwards, Head of Careers at Screen and Film School in Birmingham and Emma Wheeler, a professional voice over artist from Hereford.

Through her PR and copywriting business, Amanda works with a busy portfolio of clients across a wide variety of sectors including hospitality, artisan food and drink brands, leisure and retail. Locally, these include Winchcombe Farm in Upper Tysoe, Napton Cidery in Napton-on-the-Hill, That Gin & Cocktail Bar in Warwick and St Maur elderflower liqueur in Alcester.

The judges said: “Amanda is a determined and driven candidate who has overcome many obstacles to get where she is today.

“Many women in the media face challenges of gender, and yet her own self-confessed bloody mindedness led to her becoming the first female editor at a newspaper. Amanda is an advocate for the people behind small businesses, drawing out human interest as a priority in the story. Passion and purpose are priority for for.”

Amanda said: “Wow. I’m absolutely blown away by this award, especially when you consider the company I’m keeping! As my business approaches its fourth anniversary, I’m definitely going to take a moment to reflect on my journey so far and celebrate the success. And, over the coming years, I’m looking forward to working with many more business owners who continue to inspire me with what they achieve every day. It’s incredibly rewarding being a part of their journeys too.”

Media is one of the new categories introduced by Sandra Garlick MBE as part of her Woman Who Awards this year.

She said: “Each year I ask myself how I can surpass the previous year’s Awards.

"The calibre and number of entries increases each year.

" I love to create role models to inspire others. The room was filled with finalists, entrants and those who came along to support them.

"The winners became role models.

"Everyone left inspired.”

For more information about Chalmers News PR visit: https://chalmersnewspr.co.uk/