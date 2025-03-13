Former racing greyhound at Dogs Trust Kenilworth is looking for new home

A former racing greyhound in the care of Dogs Trust Kenilworth is looking for a forever home to call his own, with plenty of long walks on offer and places to snooze away the day.

Four-year-old Terrific Terry, a former racing greyhound, has been in the charity's care since the end of January. Terry arrived at Dogs Trust Kenilworth alongside two other former racing greyhounds, and not much is known about his background.

He is currently living in foster care, where he is learning everything he needs to know about living in a home.

Since arriving, Terry has shown just how gentle and friendly he is.

Former racing greyhound Terry. Credit: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

While in foster care, he has made himself right at home, enjoys finding his comfy spots for snoozing, and loves playing with toys. Terry has been friendly with everyone he meets and always likes to lean into you for fuss and attention.

Although he wears a muzzle out on his walks, he has enjoyed socialising and could share his walks with dogs of different breeds while learning the best ways to make friends.

Given his gentle nature, the team at Dogs Trust Kenilworth is confident he could live with primary school-aged children who are confident with dogs and could happily share his home with another sighthound of a similar size.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager of Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: "Terry is a wonderful boy, who we know will bring lots of love and happiness to his forever family. Spending time in foster care has helped Terry adjust to a home environment; he loves to snooze, loves his enrichment and will make a great addition to any family.

"There is a misconception that greyhounds need lots of exercise, but many greyhounds in our care tend to like short bursts of activity followed by long snoozes – which is especially true of Terry.

"Like all breeds, they need daily walks, plenty of time and opportunity to explore, burn energy, and play."

Since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participation in greyhound racing around the UK.

For more information on Terry and the other dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth