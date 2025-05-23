Former Rugby High School student and Olympic gold medallist ‘humbled’ to receive honorary title

Lauren Henry's mum and auntie receiving her Freedom of the District honorary scroll from council chairman Peter Elliott. Photo: Andrew Carpenter (@Carps23). Right: Lauren Henry.

Former Rugby High School pupil and Olympic gold medallist Lauren Henry has received an honorary title from a neighbouring council for her achievement in sports.

The 23-year-old rower has been granted ‘The Freedom of the District’ in the Harborough district, as she lives in Lutterworth, for winning a gold medal for Team GB in the women’s quadruple sculls rowing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Her mum Nicola Henry and auntie Mandy Jesson accepted the honorary scroll on Lauren’s behalf at the authority’s annual council meeting yesterday (Monday).

Last year, the council unanimously agreed to confer the title of honorary freewoman to Lauren.

The Freedom of the District is the highest honour the council can bestow and is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and have a strong association with the Harborough district.

Lauren described it as an honour and a privilege, saying she was ‘truly humbled’.

She added: “I would like to say thank you to my family, especially my parents, for being so unbelievably supportive and allowing me to pursue my dreams. They didn’t know that I would end up winning an Olympic gold when I started rowing, but nonetheless they supported me wholeheartedly to do what I loved. I would also like to thank my coaches for their encouragement, enthusiasm and support through all the hard training, the good and the bad.

“I feel very proud that I get to represent the area and that I am still able to race for Leicester Rowing Club where possible.

“I am very excited to be taking on a new chapter in my rowing career and racing in the single scull. It has been a dream of mine for many years and I’m really looking forward to racing in the European Championships next weekend!”

District council leader Phil Knowles said: “It’s very rare for this award to be made and is evidence of the very high esteem that we as a council hold Lauren in.

“Lauren is a wonderful ambassador for Harborough district, much loved and highly respected. She is a role model for everyone and we are so proud of everything Lauren has done and will continue to do.”