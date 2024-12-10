Former Rugby High School student will be given prestigious award by neighbouring council after winning Olympic gold
Lauren Henry, from Lutterworth, won a gold medal for Team GB in the women’s quadruple sculls rowing event at Paris in 2024.
At an extraordinary meeting of Harborough District Council yesterday (Monday December 9), councillors unanimously agreed that the authority would confer the title of Freedom of the District to the rower.
The title is the highest honour the council can bestow and is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and have a strong association with the Harborough district.
Lauren will be invited to a special presentation at annual council in May 2025.
The 22-year-old of Leicester Rowing Club said: “It is a huge honour and massive privilege to be awarded Freedom of the District. I am very grateful to recognised in this way and am thankful to everyone for their support.”