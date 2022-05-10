Former stray Tigger has been searching for a new Rugby home for months - could you help?

Tigger has grown into a confident cat. Photo courtesy of Rugby Cats Protection.

Tabby cat Tigger is believed to be four-and-a-half years old, and volunteers said he had been living as stray for several years before he arrived at the Rugby shelter.

Volunteers have been struggling to find someone to give Tigger a home, prompting them to renew their appeal.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Tigger came into our care as a stray cat who had been seen around for several years.

"During his time with us, Tigger has gone from a very timid boy, who would hide away all the time, to a confident and friendly cat.

"For several weeks he would spend most of his time hidden in his cat cave and would quickly retreat from the open area of the pen whenever his fosterer approached.

"Now, he will actively seek out his fosterer for head bumps and attention.

"What is even more exciting for us is that he seems to now approach new people in the same manner and wants to engage with them.

“It has taken a lot of hard work, patience and activities to get to where we are with Tigger today.

"We would love to find him a home with a cat savvy family who understand and respect him when he might want some space and who will allow him to take things at his own pace.

"We feel that he would benefit from a quieter home, either with adults only or with older, calm children.

“Tigger has been in our care for several months now and we would really love to find him a new home as soon as possible so that he can continue his journey with his new family.”

Those wishing to learn more about adopting Tigger are asked to visit www.cats.org.uk/rugby/adopt-a-cat?cid=328900

Owing to the need to make sure Tigger and his new family would be suited to each other, those interested are asked to provide as much information about themselves, their family and their home.