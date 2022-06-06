Former Warwick resident completes 145-mile ultramarathon from Birmingham to London for charity in just under 45 hours

24-year-old Hamish Hanson took on one of the UK’s toughest endurance challenges – the Grand Union Canal Race – to raise funds for the Warwick-based charity, Molly Ollys and so far, he has raised more than £1,300.

He crossed the finish line in Paddington at 2.30am on Sunday, having set off at 6am on Friday (June 3).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The towpath route, which starts at Birmingham’s Gas Street Basin, took him through his home town of Warwick as he passed through Hatton, before moving on to Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and ending at Little Venice in Paddington.

Hamish completed the challenge in just under 45 hours. Photo supplied

The former Ferncumbe Primary and King Edward VI School student, who now lives in Fulham, did months of training runs of 100 miles a week, but he says nothing prepared him for how extremely tough it was.

He said: “I started to have problems with my legs about halfway through the challenge.

"At about 11pm, I sat for a break with my parents and I said to them, ‘I’m in real trouble’.

"I just didn’t think I could carry on, but then my brother, who’d been to see The Killers, turned up and ran with me until about 1.30am. That gave me a real boost and I carried on.”

24-year-old Hamish Hanson took on one of the UK’s toughest endurance challenges – the Grand Union Canal Race – to raise funds for the Warwick-based charity, Molly Ollys. Photo supplied

Hamish also took a few 20-minute power naps along the route.

Hamish was followed by his parents in a support car, offering food, drink and supplies as well as moral support throughout.

“My mum was posting regularly on Facebook and my friends and family were putting up lovely encouraging messages of support which helped to keep me motivated when the going got tough which it really did in the middle of the night”, sad Hamish.

“I got to the point where I was running one kilometre, then walking one kilometre, but when I recognised Paddington, I started running as I knew the end was in sight.”

Along the way Hamish was followed by his parents in a support car, offering food, drink and supplies as well as moral support throughout. Photo supplied

Molly Ollys emotionally supports children between 0 and 18 who have life-threatening illnesses. It does that through its Olly The Brave therapeutic soft toy and award-winning books, as well as donating wishes to children who are facing unimaginable challenges.

Molly’s mum and the charity’s Founder Rachel Ollerenshaw, said: “This was such a phenomenal challenge that I stayed awake until I knew Hamish had finished. I was so pleased and relieved to get his message at about 230am. I was bleary-eyed the next day, but that was nothing compared to what Hamish had put his body through. We are so grateful to Hamish for undertaking this gruelling challenge to raise funds for us - every penny will be put to great use helping children with life-threatening illnesses.”

Although Hamish was determined to complete the run in under 35 hours, it didn’t quite go to plan. He said: “I didn’t manage to do the run in the 35 hours I was aiming for, but I am just really proud of myself for completing it and despite saying I’d never do it again, I’m already thinking I might do one again. Watch this space.”