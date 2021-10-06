Former West Bromwich Albion star Andy Johnson will talk to supporters in Whitnash this month

Former West Bromwich Albion and Welsh International football player Andy Johnson will recall memorable moments from his career with members of the West Browich Albion Supporters Club in Whitnash this month.

The event, 'An evening with AJ' hosted by the Warwick and district branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters Club, will take place at the Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday October 28 from 7pm.

Andy will be joined by TV and radio broadcaster Adrian Goldberg.

Andy Johnson.

Dean Walton, the supporters club's chairman, said: "The former Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City midfielder is very entertaining and it promises to be a fantastic evening."

The event is free to WBA. Supporters Club members.

You can join on the night for £10 for the year year or pay £5 on the door.