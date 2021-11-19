Former WWII 'Wren' celebrates her 100th birthday in south Warwickshire

Adelaide 'Addie' Furnivall with her card from the Queen

A former Second World War 'Wren' celebrated her 100th birthday in south Warwickshire this week.

Adelaide 'Addie' Furnivall, who has lived in Kineton for 25 years, moved to the Kineton Manor Nursing Home last year - and they hosted a birthday celebration for Addie on Monday November 15.

A spokesperson from the Kineton Manor Nursing Home said: "A few of Addie’s close friends and family celebrated with her in a small gathering at Kineton Manor. She enjoyed receiving her birthday card from the Queen."

Adelaide 'Addie' Furnivall receives flowers on her 100th birthday.

Addie was born on November 15, 1921 in Newcastle upon Tyne to parents Ibraham and Hetty. She was an only child.

Addie’s childhood was spent in Newcastle upon Tyne where she attended Gosforth Council School. At the age of 14 she left education and joined the war effort, signing up for the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS). Those who served in the WRNS were nicknamed 'Wrens'.

Addie married Michael Henry Duncan Furnivall on June 25, 1945, and they had two children, Terence and Lesley.