Foul smells continue to intensify around Leamington - MP says he is 'beyond frustrated'
Many residents in Warwick Gates, Heathcote and Whitnash are facing the prospect of another spring and summer dominated by flies and bad odours as the weather improves.
And while the smells are still there in the colder months, they have been particularly noticeable again in the last few days.
Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, agrees with many residents that the smells seem to be coming from Berry Circular Polymers, a large factory off Tachbrook Road that recycles plastic waste.
The business denies these claims and says it was operating in compliance with regulators. Additionally, the Environment Agency (EA) found no significant odour incidents had been substantiated and Warwick District Council have made numerous visits to the area - but officers had "yet to confirm the existence of a statutory nuisance coming from the site".
However, the smells - described as similar to a rotting bin and 'eggy' - have continued. A residents' group called RAPID (Residents Against Pollution & Industrial Damage) said the smells are getting worse and have continued to put pressure on Berry Circular Polymers.
They have the support of Mr Western, who said this week: "I am beyond frustrated that we have still yet to see a resolution and remain committed to working alongside residents for as long as it takes to get sorted."
Mr Western is keen to undertake another unannounced visit to Berry Circular Polymers, having previously visited in 2023.
He has spoken about this to the Environment Agency (EA) - but has now been told that this is no longer possible, and the business will not allow this.
"I have made my thoughts on this clear to the EA and have also spoken to the Minister about it," he said.
"There are a number of actions I am working on behind the scenes to continue to campaign for this to get sorted.
"Again, another summer dominated by this is unacceptable and I will continue to make this very clear."