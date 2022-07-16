Four of Warwickshire’s country parks are in the running to scoop a ‘UK’s favourite park’ title - here's how you can get involved

Four of Warwickshire’s Country Parks have been nominated for the award. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

People across the country have a chance to give national recognition to their favourite local park, in an annual contest run by green space charity, Fields in Trust.

Almost one million people visited Warwickshire’s Country Parks over the past twelve months.

The four country parks in Warwickshire that have been nominated for the award are; Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools, Burton Dassett Hills and Hartshill Hayes.

Voting started on July 7 and there are six weeks for residents to take part.

At the close of voting the parks with the most votes in each of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be named ‘National Favourites’ and the overall winner the UK’s Favourite Park 2022.

Any park placing within the top 20 per cent of nominations will receive recognition as a ‘Local Favourite’.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic brought the value of our country parks and green spaces into sharp focus.

“Whether it’s the proven benefits that immersing yourself in the great outdoors has upon mental health and wellbeing, the positive impact of outdoor exercise on physical health, or just the chance to witness some of our County’s unique wildlife, our Country Parks have so much to offer.

“The Fields in Trust competition provides an opportunity to say ‘thank-you’ to our wonderful team of passionate parks rangers who, both in normal times and throughout the pandemic, work tirelessly to keep our parks beautiful.”