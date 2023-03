Romen Kerr, known as Romi, has donated his hair to The Little Princess Trust who make wigs for children that have lost their hair due to illness.

He had also hoped to hit a fundraising target of £550 which is the cost to make one wig. But he went one better than that and has currently raised an impressive £700. To donate to Romi's fundraiser, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/585892583208430/9010313682376927/