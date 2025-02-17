Free event to inspire community action on supporting wildlife in Leamington

A free community event empowering and inspiring the community to help wildlife thrive will take place in Leamington next month.

Leamington’s Nature Patchwork is a new initiative between Warwick District Council, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (WWT) and several community partners, esigned to inspire and connect people to help nature by creating wildlife habitats in their gardens and community spaces.

As more people get involved, these small patches are linked together and will begin to join up nature as a patchwork of habitats in people’s gardens, schools, green spaces, allotments, parks and more.

The launch of the initiative will take place at the Sydni Centre on Saturday March 8 from 11am to 3.30pm.

A mascot for the initiative, Lemmy the Patchwork Bear has been created and can be found on Instagram @Lemmy_loves_nature

The event will include information stalls, children's activities including a fun trail to answer nature-themed questions, expert talks on a range of wildlife subjects including bats, bees, butterflies and birds and wildflower patch workshops.

