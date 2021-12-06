Free ice rink at Rugby's Caldecott Park is already booked up - but you might be able to get a cancellation

Photo courtesy of Rugby Borough Council.

A free ice rink at Caldecott park is already proving extremely popular with Rugbeians - and it hasn't even opened yet

The environmentally-friendly, synthetic ice rink forms part of Rugby Wintertime, the council's festive family entertainment programme funded by the Welcome Back Fund.

It will offer free skating sessions from 1pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and from 11am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The ice rink will open on Wednesday December 15, but the half-hour sessions were fully booked up within hours of registration opening online.

There is some hope for those who missed out, though - with residents being able to sign up for notifications that will enable them to take on any cancellations.

Skating sessions take place until 30 December. For more information, visit www.therugbytown.co.uk/rugbywintertimeIn addition to the skating sessions in Caldecott Park, Rugby Wintertime includes The Snowman and The Snowdog BRICKLIVE trail, which takes you on a festive tour of the town centre to discover characters from the much-loved animated film.

The interactive trail features 16 wonderful toy brick models, including four large-scale models perfect for memorable photo opportunities and 12 smaller models, all made from brightly coloured toy bricks.

You can pick up a trail map from Rugby Art Gallery and Museum. Once on the trail, you can answer a question inspired by each model and, once completed, enter a draw at Rugby Visitor Centre for a chance to win one of a range of trail-inspired prizes.

Trail maps can be download at www.therugbytown.co.uk/rugbywintertime

Cllr Jill Simpson-Vince, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: "Skating in Caldecott Park promises to deliver a little Christmas magic to Rugby during December and together with The Snowman and The Snowdog BRICKLIVE trail, offers free family entertainment in the town centre over the festive season.

"The Rugby Wintertime programme promises to carry on our support for the town centre, boosting business and the wider economy in the run-up to Christmas.

"Our successful applications to the Government's Welcome Back Fund have allowed us to support the town centre in a variety of ways, from safety messaging and advising businesses on trading safely following restrictions to bringing a beach and open air cinema to Rugby over the summer."

The Welcome Back Fund has distributed money from the European Regional Development Fund.