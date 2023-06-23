Free intergenerational arts project to be launched in Kenilworth next month

Arts Uplift will take place in the town thanks to funding from Comic Relief, Warwick District Council and Kenilworth Town Council.

A free intergenerational arts project will be launched in Kenilworth next month.

The first of the sessions will be fun and friendly Movement to Music sessions for older people which involve simple stretching exercises to catchy well known songs and music gently guided by experienced dancer Kath Kimber-McTiffen, with plenty of time for tea and a chat afterwards.

Arts Uplift. Picture supplied.

These sessions will take place at Kenilworth Library in Smalley Place on Fridays from 11am to 12.30pm

Participants do not need a diagnosis to take part and those with limited mobility can remain seated if they prefer.

Suitable for all abilities and no experience required.

Details of sessions for younger people will be confirmed and released soon.

Jenny Davis Managing Director of Arts Uplift said: “Older and young people will meet and exchange stories about their lives and those stories will be turned into wonderful artworks to be performed and showcased later in the year.

“As well as being a lot of fun, participation in the arts can support mental well-being, improve brain function and physical coordination, as well as being a great way to make friends.

"Come and join us.”