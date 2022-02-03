Free mental health workshops for Warwickshire residents

Free workshops are being offered to Warwickshire residents to help them with their mental health.

The workshops are being run by Springfield Mind on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and are being offered to organisations and individuals.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mind has undertaken continuous surveys throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest news.

More than half of adults (60 per cent) and over two-thirds of young people (68 per cent) have said their mental health got worse during lockdown.

Young people are more likely to have experienced poor mental health during lockdown than adults.

People with experience of mental health problems are more likely to see their mental health worsen because of coronavirus restrictions.

Many without previous experience of mental health problems have experienced poor mental health during lockdown and have seen their mental health and wellbeing decline.

Mind has said: "We can run workshops for organisations or centrally for individuals within your networks to attend. Workshops can be delivered face-to-face or online depending on the need.