Free online dance workshops during run up to and part of major Leamington arts festival

Bollywood dancing at a previous Art in the Park. Picture submitted.

Free dance workshops will be held online in the run up to a major Leamington arts festival taking place this summer.

Dance company DMC has teamed up with Art in the Park to put on the workshops open to all ages and abilities.

The classes are aimed at working towards putting on a flashmob showcase at the event, which takes place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens in the town centre on August 13 and 14.

DMAC Dance at a previous Art in the Park. Picture submitted.

The first workshop, teaching bhangra-Bollywood fusion, will take place on Monday July 18 at 7pm.

The organisers said: “Giving you the taste of Northern spice-and-hip swings of Bollywood, learn a short routine on the latest trending Bollywood song. “This promises to prove popular again this year.”

Salsa workshops will take place online on Tuesday July 19 and Thursday 21 (both from 11am).

A dance performance at a previous Art in the Park. Picture submitted.

The organisers said: “There are some things in life that are impossible not to smile about – and a Cuban-style dance workshop with Alain Hernandez is one of them.

“The combination of Alain’s infectious smile and unique teaching style, which guarantees everyone’s success, makes these workshops an unmissable experience, whatever your dance ability.”

Street dance with the Ocean Bell-Grey Workshop will be held on the Thursdays of July 21 and July 28 (both from 7pm).

The organisers have said: “Everyone is welcome to have a go at this workshop.

"We will be covering a range of intricate routines that everyone can do.

"This class is aimed to be lots of fun, challenging and full of high energy that helps build stamina, performance skills and confidence.”

Dance workshops will also be held at Art in the Park and participants can also join in with the, optional, flash mob performance.