A free programme of music and memories for people living with dementia will take place in Kenilworth.
The course will run for six weeks and is being run by Arts and Dementia, Warwickshire at Kenilworth Library, starting on Monday September 26.
The course - titled Music, Movement and Memories - is a very gentle all-body stretching programme to some of the best-known and memorable pop songs from recent decades.
Each session is based on relatable themes such as days out, celebrations and school days and there is plenty of time for tea and chat.
Participants do not need a diagnosis of dementia to take part, and those with limited mobility can remain seated if they prefer. It is suitable for all abilities and no experience required. Each course last six weeks and includes activities to carry on at home.
The courses will run from September 26 to October 7, 2-2.30pm.
To book a place, contact Jenny Davis on [email protected] or 07946 585978.