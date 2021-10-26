Free song-writing lessons are being offered in Rugby, designed specifically for people mental health issues.

Arts Uplift CIC will be delivering six workshops on Thursday evenings from November 4 in the evening The Benn Partnership Centre.

Organisers said they are for adults who have mental health issues or people 'who just wants a lift'.

Martin Riley will be the facilitator for the six-week course - he is a professional musician himself and teacher of music, having toured around the world. The workshops are free thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Jenny Davis, director of Arts Uplift, said: “Song-writing is such a powerful way of expressing yourself, especially when you are struggling with your mental health.

"The pandemic has been very hard on everyone and continues to be, so it’s great to be offering such a positive opportunity for people. You don’t need to be great at singing or music or have any experience of it, just a willingness to have a go.

"You will be guided through the process by Martin and other like-minded people. Most importantly it’s great fun!“

The sessions will look at different examples of good song writing from different artists in styles and genres.

People will be assisted though simple exercises that look at lyric creation and musical connections.