Free talk on HMOs and Studentification in Leamington to take place tomorrow
A free talk on HMOs and ‘studentification’ in Leamington will take place at St Patrick’s Irish Club in the town tomorrow (Thursday October 13) at 7.30pm.
Professor Darren Smith of Loughborough University will discuss how Leamington's landscape is increasingly being reconfigured by processes of ‘studentification’ – a term he coined - and what can be done to mitigate these changes.
In 2000, Leamington was home to 1600 students from The University of Warwick.
Today there are more than 6,000, despite the university being ten miles away.
Prof Smith, who held workshops for Leamington residents earlier this year, will talk about what the overall effect is on the town, its residents and businesses and what can be learnt from other towns in a similar situation.