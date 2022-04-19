French street market to take place in Southam for the first time since lockdown

The French street market in Southam.

Southam town centre will be transformed into a French-style market place for the first time in two years on Sunday.

France At Home, made up mainly of traders from Normandy, will be putting on the event with help from volunteer group Southam F1rst.

The annual event has been taking place in the town for about 25 years but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year Southam First is expanding the market to include stalls run by local crafters and artisan producers.

Southam Twinning Association will also be on hand to provide information about the town’s 30-year link with its French twin town Marolles en Hurepoix.

Southam F1rst have said: “The event will be a truly Anglo-French experience.

“You can expect to sample freshly baked French bread, croissants and patisserie, plus savoury street food, tartiflette, delicious cheeses, olives, saucisson and more.

"So why not try something a little different from your traditional Sunday lunch?

“Beautiful French patisserie, tarts and pastries will make your teatime special too, and you can practice your French conversation skills at the same time.

"Alongside the French produce there will be locally produced chocolate & soap, barista coffee and craft stalls to browse – plus a tombola to try your luck for a prize.”

High Street will be closed to traffic during the event.

