Fresh calls have been made for an upgrade of a traffic hotspot near Rugby, with claims that tens of thousands more motorists will be driving through it in ten years' time.

Data released by transport group Midlands Connect shows that by 2035, due to the economic success of the area, there could be 47,600 extra trips a week using the A5 Gibbet Hill junction. The group said this is once again "compelling evidence for the upgrades needed to make the junction fit for the future".

"If no investment is provided as traffic on the junction increases, highway performance at the A5/A426 junction is likely to be significantly reduced, with increased safety risks, increased delays, poor reliability, and longer journey times," said a spokesperson for Midlands Connect, who has long been campaigning for work on this junction.

"A decrease in the reliability of travel times will also hinder employment opportunities in and around Rugby.

"There is a present-day issue with the A5’s ability to operate as a diversion route. This is likely to deteriorate due to increased traffic, and specifically, increase HGV use during these incidents."

Midlands Connect said forecasts show more jobs - and homes - will be created around the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’ near Rugby, and the group predicts an extra 6,800 vehicles daily would seek to use this junction on the A5.

Chairman of the A5 Partnership, Councillor Anthony Gillias, said: "Businesses of all sizes that rely upon an effective road infrastructure to transport their products around the country, are continually pointing a finger at the inefficiency of the A5 corridor and how investment in this could benefit them in the future.

"Local Authorities, such as Rugby, have also identified that the pace of growth in their area is restricted because of the of the lack of investment in the A5 corridor, which should be moving all forms of traffic, in far greater volumes, both quickly and safely to the motorway networks from within the 'Golden Triangle' location.

"The A5 Partnership membership have understood for some time that investment is absolutely paramount into the A5, all that is needed is government realisation of the future benefits to the national economy that this would bring."