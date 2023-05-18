Friendly Warwick and Leamington rivalry for charity football match next month

Friendly local rivalry between players from Warwick and Leamington will be on the cards at a charity football match taking place next month.
Warwick United will take on Leamington Vets at Ajax Park, the home of Central Ajax FC, in Hampton Road, Budbrooke, on Saturday June 17 from 3pm to raise money for The Myton Hospices.
Entry is free and donations are welcome at the gates which will be open from 1.30pm.
There will be a bouncy castle and face painting for children and refreshments served throughout the event.
Organiser Paul Young said: “I am raising money to help this great charity because it does so much for the people of Warwickshire.”
For more information about the event and to make a donations online visit www.justgiving.com/Paul-Young67
For more information about the Myton Hospices visit https://www.mytonhospice.org/