Friends counting down to fundraiser in Nuneaton for Jason Gunn - whose life was changed by a single punch

A group of friends are hoping for a big turnout at Queens Hall this Friday to support Jason Gunn, whose life was changed by a single punch.

The shocking assault on much-loved Jason took place in July 2020 after he had moved to one of his favourite places - Looe in Cornwall - in search of a better life.

The unprovoked but life-changing moment left him with brain damage and physically and mentally disabled.

He now receives specialist round-the-clock care and Friday's event is to help him - and show how much his friends care.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and is £10 entry with music from The High Tones, Full Circle and Kyle Boswell.

After the attack, Jason was initially taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth before his family got him transferred to Leicester General to be nearer to them.

From there he moved to Woodrowe House in Markfield, which specialises in providing care for those who have had a brain injury.

His sister Ann Brown told Warwickshire World how she sees him most days - and he visits them in Barwell once a week for a couple of hours.

She said: "Woodrowe are fantastic, the amount they have brought him on is unreal.

"When he went there in December 2020 he couldn't sit up in a wheelchair, now he can and he can also use a walker, he's definitely got a real determination.

"He tries to talk but we've got our own little way and I tend to know what he means.

"He'll never be the same person but we are pushing him as hard as we can."

Ann is full of praise for Anne Bradley who has arranged Friday's event, with some of his other friends from The Crew, adding: "It's brilliant, he's got some really good friends."