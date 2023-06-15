Friends from south Warwickshire gearing up for tandem challenge in aid of Warwick charity

They will be taking on their challenge later this month and are hoping to raise at least £500.

Pedal power will once again be propelling two south Warwickshire fundraisers who are preparing to cycle 30 miles on a side-by-side tandem bike.

Friends Alex Pearson from Stratford and Emma Brayne from Warwick are preparing to cycle a route from Claverdon to Hatton, via Warwick, Henley, Shrewley and Wootton Wawen as part of their challenge on June 26, in aid of Molly Ollys.

This not the first charity challenge for the pair – over the last two years they have taken to the water for a 12km fundraising canal pedalo challenge.

This time – with their challenge on land – they hope to raise at least £500, which will then be match-funded by The Morrisons Foundation.

The journey, which is expected to take around seven hours including stops, will commence from Claverdon Primary School, where Molly Ollerenshaw was a pupil, and finish at Hatton, where her family home is.

Alex, a community champion for Morrisons in Leamington, said: “We support local charities and communities and we support Molly Ollys every year because the work they do is phenomenal.

“You hear the heart-warming stories about the wishes they’ve granted or the care they give through Olly The Brave. It is these little things that make such a big difference to families, helping to make their dark days a bit brighter.

“It is a local charity but one which supports many children all around the country and the team do such great work. Raising awareness is just as important as the money – and this should hopefully help with that.”

She added: “Thank you to Woodside Care Home in Warwick who allowed us to ‘train’ on their side-by-side tandem, New Horizon Logistics and Mencap in Birmingham who are loaning us their tandem for the fundraising day.”

Molly Ollerenshaw died from a rare kidney cancer in 2011, aged eight years old.

Last year the charity, established in her name, marked its 10th anniversary of supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Of the latest challenge, Molly’s mum and the charity’s founder Rachel Ollerenshaw, said: “Big thanks to Alex and Emma who do so much for so many good causes.

They always try to find different ways to fundraise and try to make each challenge very personal to the charity that they are supporting.

"We are extremely grateful to them and of course David and Adam and everyone else involved.”

The pair will once again be supported by Alex’s friend David Fletcher and Emma’s husband Adam Brayne who will cycle with them to help maintain health and safety en route.

And they’ll be greeted at Hatton locks Café by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, who has chosen Molly Ollys as one of his charities of the year.