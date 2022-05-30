Friends gear up for 10-mile pedalo canal challenge in aid of Warwick-based charity

Friends Alex Pearson from Stratford and Emma Brayne from Warwick are preparing to navigate tunnels and locks as part of their challenge, in children’s charity Molly Ollys.

The pair, who will be joined by Alex’s canine companions Archie and Chester, are hoping to beat last year’s £2,000, including match-funding by The Morrisons Foundation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser will take place on June 15 – a hugely significant date for the charity – the anniversary of eight-year-old Molly Ollerenshaw’s death.

Olly The Brave with Rachel Ollerenshaw, Emma Brayne, Alex Pearson, Adam Brayne and David Fletcher and dogs Archie and Chester. Photo supplied

This year also marks the tenth anniversary of the charity.

The ladies, who have had the support of Leamington Boats and The Canal River Trust, will be pedalling between The View at Wootton Wawen and Hatton, where Molly’s family live.

The end of the challenge will also be marked by a release of 20 butterflies outside Hatton Café.

Alex, a community champion for Morrisons in Leamington, said: “At the store we really want to support our local charities and when I met Rachel it was

Emma Brayne and Alex Pearson get in some training for the pedalo challenge. Photo supplied

emotional to hear Molly’s story.

"This is a great charity which supports so many children in both our community and around the country.

“Last year’s pedalo challenge was amazing. We just hope the weather is kind to us again this year. We’ll be trying to get in stretches and protein breaks along the way to help keep us going.

"Our main aim is to raise money and awareness for the charity but have some fun doing it. Last year we had a lot of laughs on the way.”

Collection tins will be in the store and there will be a charity stand throughout the week commencing June 20.

Molly Ollys emotionally supports children between 0 and 18 who have life-threatening illnesses. It does that through its Olly The Brave therapeutic soft toy and award-winning books, as well as donating wishes to children who are facing unimaginable challenges.

Molly’s mum and the charity’s founder Rachel Ollerenshaw, said: “This will be a bittersweet day for me as the June 15 is the date Molly passed away 11 years ago.

“Alex and Morrisons Leamington have been such great supporters of ours for the past couple of years and following the success of last year’s pedalo

challenge, Alex was keen to offer her fundraising support again.

"She seems to enjoy putting herself through pain! We are cheering her and Emma on from the sidelines of the towpath.”

The pair will once again be supported by Alex’s friend David Fletcher and Emma’s husband Adam Brayne who will offer moral support and lock-keeping

duties – as well as raising money themselves at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-david-10milewalk

Emma said: “Alex’s reputation for being so kind and generous precedes her and she has collaborated on a huge number of charitable events that I have

ran.

“This year’s 10-mile course reflects the tenth anniversary of the charity.

"Half a kilometre of this epic journey involves travelling in complete darkness through Shrewley Tunnel which fills me with complete and utter dread, but I’m sure our strong will and determination will get us through to the light at the end of the tunnel.”