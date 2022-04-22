Friends rally around Rugby mother's fundraiser after four-year-old daughter receives devastating leukaemia diagnosis

Lilah has been brave throughout her treatment.

On Christmas Eve last year four-year-old Lilah was rushed to hospital with suspected meningitis – but she was soon diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Mother Gemma Jones said: "She has started her treatment and is an absolute trooper.

"Obviously as parents we are staying as strong as we can for her, she is the one keeping us strong with her amazing spirit.”

Lilah with mother Gemma.

With constant treatment required, the costs for the family have continued to add up – including fuel for travelling to and from hospital, paying for parking, buying specialist equipment and, given the nature of the treatment, not being able to work as many hours.

Friends of the family quickly stepped in to help Gemma launch a fundraising page – which has so far raised £2,549 to help the devastated family.

And now business partners Saranne and Steph – who run Magical Dreams and Aromas, are organising a games night, donating 30 per cent of the takings to the Gemma’s fundraiser.

Steph said: “I’ve known Gemma for about 20 or 30 years, we’re really close friends and it’s been really hard to see how much the family have been affected by all this.

"The costs have been really adding up for them, and we just wanted to help.”

The games night, to be held on May 1, will include a tombola, mystery boxes and lots more. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/912639085983011/ to learn more about the games night.