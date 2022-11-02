From pedal to pasture: Warwick's Commonwealth hay bicycle gets recycled
A giant bicycle made out of hay to create a temporary landmark in Warwick to celebrate the Commonwealth Games has been recycled.
To celebrate the Commonwealth Games Women’s and Men’s Cycling Road Races in Warwick in August, a giant bicycle was constructed in a field along its route.
Positioned in Warwick Castle Farm Park field, behind the castle, a bike was made from 252 straw bales, each measuring 81 x 46 x 31 cm and weighing 18 kg, with its wheels built from brightly coloured material to match the Commonwealth Games Colours.
Together, it measured a 50 x 30 m along its length and height.
After the giant structure was dismantled, the hay went to a nearby farm to be used to feed animals.
Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “It is lovely to see the county’s livestock enjoying the hay that was used in the construction of this temporary landmark.
"This is a nice step taken by our community to demonstrate how simply by reusing materials, it can save them from going to landfill.
“The way this hay has been re-used encapsulates our ethos and approach to always look to re-use, repair and re-cycle and to not simply consume and throw away.
"We work with local charities and organisations to encourage and facilitate the recycling and reusing of a wide variety of everyday household items such as furniture to crockery.
“We as a County are endeavouring to reach the goal of being net zero by 2050, and to lead the way the Council has pledged to reach net zero on our own activities by 2030.”