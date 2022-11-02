From pedal to pasture: Warwick's Commonwealth hay bicycle gets recycled

To celebrate the Commonwealth Games Women’s and Men’s Cycling Road Races in Warwick in August, a giant bicycle was constructed in a field along its route.

Positioned in Warwick Castle Farm Park field, the bike’s frame was made from 252 straw bales, each measuring 81 x 46 x 31 cm and weighing 18 kg, with its wheels built from brightly coloured material to match the Commonwealth Games Colours. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Together, it measured a 50 x 30 m along its length and height.

After the giant structure was dismantled, the hay went to a nearby farm to be used to feed animals.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “It is lovely to see the county’s livestock enjoying the hay that was used in the construction of this temporary landmark.

"This is a nice step taken by our community to demonstrate how simply by reusing materials, it can save them from going to landfill.

“The way this hay has been re-used encapsulates our ethos and approach to always look to re-use, repair and re-cycle and to not simply consume and throw away.

"We work with local charities and organisations to encourage and facilitate the recycling and reusing of a wide variety of everyday household items such as furniture to crockery.