From royal wedding to war zones: Veteran journalist who trained at The Leamington Courier will hold talk at Kenilworth Library as part of nationwide project

Veteran journalist Peter Rhodes will discuss issues such as covering a royal wedding and reporting from a war zone when he gives a free talk at Kenilworth Library as part of a national project next Friday (May 13).

Peter Rhodes a former Leamington Courier trainee and chief feature writer at the Express & Star in Wolverhampton, will give a talk about his career as part of the Breaking the News project at the venue in Smalley Place from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The talk will be held by Warwickshire County Council in collaboration with the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network’s Breaking the News project taking place at libraries all over England.

The aim of the project is to examine what makes news, how it is reported and how it influences attitudes.

Peter has been a journalist since 1969 and worked at the Express & Star for more than 20 years.

He interviewed hundreds of celebrities and politicians, covered two royal weddings and reported on the siege of Sarajevo and the First Gulf War.

His autobiography, Bloody Adjectives, was published last year and he will be signing copies at the event.

Peter said: “I'm looking forward to the event and to meeting people with an interest in what makes news and how we report it.