Front of former House of Fraser building in Leamington has had a smart makeover

The former House of Fraser department store building in Leamington is now looking smart in the sunshine after scaffolding was taken down following a makeover of its front.

Work seems to be progressing well on the renovation of the large town centre building in The Parade, which has been unoccupied since January 2022 after ailing retail chain House of Fraser closed the branch.

The revamped front of the former House of Fraser building in The Parade, Leamington.

Video game developer Sumo Group has leased the entire first and second floors of the building in the Parade and will use the space for office and design studios.

The company is expecting to employ more than 400 staff at the site.

Valeo Capital is carrying out extensive work on the building, to be known as Bedford Street Studios.