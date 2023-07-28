Fun day in Leamington will raise money for charity which supports vulnerable young people

A Warwickshire charity which supports vulnerable and disadvantaged young people, is holding a fundraising event in Leamington next week.
Young People First is holding the fun day at The Westbury Centre, in Westlea Road, on Monday (July 31) from noon to 4pm.
Entrance is free and activities and attractions including hook-a-duck, bouncy castles, raffles, barbecue food, sweet stalls and more will cost no more than 50p each time.
The event has been supported by The Midcounties Co-operative, which has named Young People First as one of its new charity partners following the recent launch of its new Regional Communities scheme.
At the event, Young People First’s chief officer, Jo Squires, will complete her 496 running challenge in which she will have covered almost 500km in July, raising more than £1,000 for the charity.