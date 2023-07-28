Fun day in Leamington will raise money for charity which supports vulnerable young people

Young People First, which supports vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in Warwickshire, is holding the event at The Westbury Centre, in Westlea Road, on Monday (July 31) from noon to 4pm.

A Warwickshire charity which supports vulnerable and disadvantaged young people, is holding a fundraising event in Leamington next week.

Young People First is holding the fun day at The Westbury Centre, in Westlea Road, on Monday (July 31) from noon to 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entrance is free and activities and attractions including hook-a-duck, bouncy castles, raffles, barbecue food, sweet stalls and more will cost no more than 50p each time.

Jo Squires, chief officer at Young People First - pictured here with her family - ran 496 kilometres in July to raise more than £1,000 for the charity. Picture supplied.

The event has been supported by The Midcounties Co-operative, which has named Young People First as one of its new charity partners following the recent launch of its new Regional Communities scheme.