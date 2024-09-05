Funding and time frame approved for work to improve Warwick outdoor paddling pool

Funding and a time frame has been approved for work to take place to improve an outdoor paddling pool in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, The Courier and Weekly News ran a story about funding being earmarked to upgrade the pool in St Nicholas Park.

It came after the pool was deemed “unfit for purpose and increasingly liable to failure” in reports by Warwick District Council with patch-up work completed so it could open this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick District Council has approved funding to upgrade the paddling pool in St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Warwick District Council

The assessment was completed alongside similar provision in Victoria Park in Leamington, which has remained closed this summer pending its full refurbishment.

The improvements to the pool were then discussed by Warwick District Council at its Cabinet meeting last night (Wednesday September 4).

The Cabinet were asked to approve the start of works, including sourcing contractors and seeking relevant permissions, for both sites to be done at the same time, saving time, effort and money.

Following the meeting, the council said: “The paddling pool will benefit from a much–needed upgrade, including non-slip surfaces and improved pool surrounds providing shade and benches within the fenced area, creating a cleaner, safer environment for families to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also said the work will take place at the same time as the upgrade to Victoria Park’s paddling pool in Leamington – with the work planned to be completed by May 2025.

Cllr Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “We know how popular and well-used our paddling pools are in Victoria Park and St Nicholas Park.

"Each year, we carry out repairs and maintenance to keep the paddling pools safe and avoid having to close them for long periods of time.

"However, over the years, the repairs have become more substantial and costly, so we have now reached a point where ongoing maintenance is not sufficient, and both paddling pools now require a thorough refurbishment and upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The refurbishment of St Nicholas Park paddling pool is the start of wider improvements to St Nicholas Park from 2025/26 which will include the play area, and the Myton Fields riverbank, with work planned to begin in the new year to ensure that both paddling pools will be ready to use next summer.”

For more information on the paddling pool refurbishments in Warwick and Leamington and the project, go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/paddlingpools