Funding approved for new 'vital' lift at school in Warwick

Aylesford School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The funding for a new 'vital' lift at a school in Warwick has been given the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday (February 14), Warwickshire County Council discussed whether to approve money to replace a lift at Aylesford School in Tapping Way.

The council’s Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property approved the funding to be added to the council’s educational capital programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work to replace the lift has been estimated to cost around £300,000 – and the council says the money will be funded from section 106 contributions from local developers.

According to the meeting documents, the school’s lift has not been functional for more than 12 months.

It added: “This has meant that students and staff with accessibility needs are unable to access the first floor.

“A working lift is vital to the school’s everyday operations and ensures pupils can access the full curriculum.”

In the documents it also said that “the school would like to replace the lift over February half term.”