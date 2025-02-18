Funding approved for new 'vital' lift at school in Warwick
Last Friday (February 14), Warwickshire County Council discussed whether to approve money to replace a lift at Aylesford School in Tapping Way.
The council’s Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property approved the funding to be added to the council’s educational capital programme.
The work to replace the lift has been estimated to cost around £300,000 – and the council says the money will be funded from section 106 contributions from local developers.
According to the meeting documents, the school’s lift has not been functional for more than 12 months.
It added: “This has meant that students and staff with accessibility needs are unable to access the first floor.
“A working lift is vital to the school’s everyday operations and ensures pupils can access the full curriculum.”
In the documents it also said that “the school would like to replace the lift over February half term.”