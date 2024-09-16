Funding secured for bike hire facilities at Kenilworth railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funding has been secured for bike hire facilities to be installed at Kenilworth railway station.

Warwickshire County Council and Sir Jeremy Wright MP worked together to get the funding from the West Midlands Railway’s Your Community, Your Fund initiative.

The project, known as Unfolding Kenilworth, will see 12 Brompton folding bicycles installed at Kenilworth Station.

Users will need to sign up with Brompton Bike Hire which enables them to hire and return bikes using a Smartphone app or online from any of Brompton’s 80 plus docks.

Reservations can be made up to 24 hours ahead of the booking and there is a flat hire fee of £5 per day. Bikes can be retained for as long as the user wishes.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: "We are thrilled to have secured this funding for the 'Unfolding Kenilworth' project.

"The introduction of Brompton Bike Hire at Kenilworth Station will not only enhance the connectivity of the area but also encourage healthier and more sustainable travel options for residents and visitors alike.”

"This pilot project reflects our commitment to supporting active travel and reducing car dependency, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community."

Sir Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, added: "I am delighted to see the Unfolding Kenilworth project come to fruition.

"Having advocated for a bike hire facility at Kenilworth Station for some time, I am confident that this scheme will bring significant benefits to the local community.

"It will offer a flexible and convenient travel option, enhancing the appeal of Kenilworth to visitors while also supporting residents in making more sustainable travel choices.

"I am proud to have supported this successful bid and look forward to the scheme’s positive outcomes."

Matt Bradley, head of stations for West Midlands Railway, said: “We are committed to making travel easier for our customers and communities, which is why we were delighted to provide funding for this innovative Unfolding Kenilworth project.

"This scheme follows the introduction of brand-new trains at the station last year as we continue welcoming increasing numbers of passengers on board.”