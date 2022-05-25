Fundraiser from a village near Warwick completes 177-mile challenge for cause close to his heart

Jared Cleary, who lives in the Shrewley Common area of Shrewley, took on the Offa’s Dyke trail, which goes along the border between England and Wales.

The 40-year-old started his challenge on April 30 and managed to complete it in seven and a half days – according to National Trails most people tend to take between 12 and 14 days to complete the trail.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jared, who is also an ex 3 Para in army, was inspired to take on the walk in aid of The Myton Hospices as his mum, Judy Cleary, and his best friend Jamie Hillage were both supported by the hospice and so he dedicated the walk to them both.

Jared Cleary recently completed the Offa's Dyke walk, which is the border between England and Wales and is 177 miles in total. Photo supplied

Speaking about the challenge, Jared said: “It was non stop hills from day one, the shortest days walk was 16 miles and the longest was 40 miles, walking from 6am to 9pm at night.

"I carried my own kit and slept out in the woods at night.

"I also wanted to dedicate the walk to all the staff that work in hospices across the country and to anyone else whose life has ever being affected by a cancer.

"I would like to say a huge thanks to my support team, my wife Jennie and my dad for undertaking the resupplies and to everyone on Facebook for there support during the walk.”

Jared has now raised more than £2,000 on his fundraising page for the Myton Hospices – he initially aimed to raise £150.