Fundraiser from Leamington Morrisons is teaming up with Warwick councillor for her latest charity challenge

A fundraiser from Morrisons in Leamington will be teaming up with a Warwick councillor for her next charity challenge.

On Sunday (September 18), Morrisons Community Champion Alexandra Pearson will be taking on a canoe challenge and in aid of Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue in Morrisons with Community Champion Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

Warwickshire Search and Rescue is an operational Lowland Rescue team (one of 36 teams in the UK), set up to assist the police with searches for vulnerable missing persons within Warwickshire and beyond.

They are on call 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Over the last couple of years, Alex has taken on a variety of challenges for local charities – including a pedalo challenge for Molly Olly’s and a walking challenge for Safeline – both charities being based in Warwick.

Alex the champion at Morrisons said: “My goal this year was to fundraise for more charities this year. Safeline in February, Molly Olly's in June, Evelyn's Gift in December and now Warwickshire Search and Rescue in September.

Cllr Richard Edgington and Alexandra Pearson with Archie and Chester. Photo supplied

"The team is amazing and they do not just support the police they also do work for our community from supporting our Operation Snowfall where we hand out shoe boxes to families in need at Christmas.

"To also support Evelyn's Gift support with transporting items to care leavers. They all do this in their own time.

"The team also supports raising awareness by attending local events to marshalling. They do so much and to be all volunteers is just amazing.

"I am also so lucky to have the former Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, support by getting into the canoe with me as Richard has also seen the team in training and seen how dedicated they are.”

The duo will paddle from Kenilworth down the river Avon towards Warwick Castle and then get off by the bridge and will finally walk towards the castle with Archie and Chester (Alex's dogs who support her in all fundraisers) to finish off the paddle to the castle.

Donations for Warwickshire Search and Rescue can be made both via a Justgiving Page and at the Morrisons store in Leamington.