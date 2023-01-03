Fundraiser from Leamington Morrisons reflects on her busy year of helping charities

A fundraiser from the Morrisons store in Leamington had reflected in her busy year taking on challenges in aid of charities.

Morrisons Community Champion, Alex Pearson, took on four challenges during 2022.

Her first challenge saw her walk for four Mayors in aid of Warwick-based Safeline, which supports people who affected by sexual abuse.

The challenge raised £920 for the charity.

Alex then did a pedalo challenge, for Warwick-based Charity Molly Olly's with Emma Brayne, Adam Brayne and David Fletcher.

The team did more than 10 miles to mark 10 years of the charity and they raised £2,386.

Later in the year Alex took on her third challenge, which was canoeing down the river Avon and river Leam for Warwickshire Search and Rescue, with the former Mayor of Warwick, Richard Edgington.

The duo who had never done this before had to go through reeds and overgrown parts of the river and do two weirs.

They were able to raise £1,034.33.

Alex did her final challenge in December – walking for Warwick-based charity Evelyn's Gift and walked 17 miles for what would have been Evelyn’s 17th birthday.

The fundraiser walked from Kenilworth Castle to Warwick Castle and also went to key points for Evelyn and the charity. She was able to raise £630, which is still going up.

Alex said: “When I look back at what I have achieved in fundraising this year it is just amazing.

"We have been able to raise £9,052 for our partnership charity Together for Short lives and all money raised in store goes to the local children's hospice Acorns as well as support other charities in store such as Myton Hospice, Guide dogs, Dogs for Good, Make a smile and Parkinsons.

"We have amazing customers who always want to support the local charities and next year we will be doing it all again and keeping charities and events in store to be locally focused.

“We will be working a lot with our local community centres such as Chase Meadow Community Centre, Young People First, Heathcote community centre and Packmores centre.”

