A fundraiser from Morrisons in Leamington is set to put her best foot forward to help raise money for a Warwick-based charity.

On December 1, Morrisons Community Champion Alexandra Pearson, accompanied by her dogs Archie and Chester, will be taking on a 17-mile walk for Evelyn’s Gift, which was set up in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died unexpectedly in 2013.

This will be Alex’s fourth big fundraising activity of the year and it will be taking place on what the charity has christened ‘Be Happy Day’ – which is Evelyn’s Birthday.

Every year the charity encourages people to join in on the day by ‘spreading acts of kindness’

Alex will be walking from Kenilworth Castle to Leamington Morrisons then to Evelyn's resting place before going to Evelyn’s former school, Coten End Primary.

She will then walk to St Nicholas Park and on to Warwick Castle, where she plans to walk with the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham.

Alex also took on a similar challenge on the same date last year for the charity, where she walked for 16 miles – the age which Evelyn would have been.

She was also joined by family, friends and members of Evelyn’s family.

Alex said: "The charity supports other local charities and causes with acts of kindness – such as supporting LWS Night Shelter at Christmas or by making bereavement packs for families.

"The work Helen and Evelyn's Gift do is outstanding.

"The fact Evelyn's Gift is a small charity is another reason why I wanted to support them and the fact they support other local charities in our community which we support as well.”

Last year, Alex was able to raise £997.50 and Morrisons matched funded her fundraising, which meant Evelyn's Gift received £1,995 and this was presented to them in October.

Speaking about this year’s challenge, Helen of Evelyn’s Gift added: "I cannot wait to celebrate Be Happy Day 2022 and see Alex, Archie and Chester complete 17 miles.”