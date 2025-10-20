Fundraisers behind Warwick's new community centre hosting 'Halloween Fun Day' during half term

The fundraising team working to raise money for a new community centre in Warwick will be hosting a ‘Halloween Fun Day’ during the October half term.

The event will take place on Wednesday October 29 from 10am to 4pm in the Court House in Warwick.

It will feature a market, children’s crafts and games, a children’s tombola and a Halloween cafe.

Priory Pools Community Centre organised the event with support from Warwick Town Council, as part of the campaign to raise £20,000 locally for the new centre, hall and community cafe in the Packmores area of Warwick.

This local appeal forms one part of the larger £2 million campaign already underway, which has raised nearly £1.7 million from trusts and corporate support since being launched in March.

Janette Eslick, lead fundraiser and trustee at Priory Pools Community Centre, said: “We’d love you to drop in to our ‘Halloween Fun Day’.

"It’s free entry, with a children’s picture trail on entry to win a free gift. There are children’s crafts, including making a Halloween Magnet or ‘Jump-up’ and decorating a giant ghost.

"There will also be a children’s tombola, raffle and a chance to win some great Halloween balloons too.

"We are excited about our Halloween cafe – where we will have a great selection of themed cakes to buy – plus the chance for children to decorate their own Halloween-inspired biscuit.

“Alongside this we also have some local businesses selling gifts, books, toys, wooden items, handmade cards, jewellery, clothes, Tropic Skincare and more.

"Thank you to Warwick Town Council for supporting the event.”

Leanne Phillips, who lives in the Packmores area, has donated items towards the fun day.

She said: “I love Halloween each year, and can’t wait to get involved in the activities across Warwick this year.

"I have donated some amazing Halloween gifts and treats to the children’s tombola that I hope will help spread the joy that I have at this time of year.

"I live very close to where the new Priory Pools Community Centre will be built, and I wanted to help to play my part in raising a few more pounds towards the new centre.

"It will be so amazing to have a place where we can all get together, and I can’t wait for the new community cafe.”

For more information about the community centre go to: www.priorypoolscc.org or www.facebook.com/PrioryPoolsCommunityCentre