Fundraisers complete 180-mile challenge despite scorching temperatures to help raise money for a Warwick-based charity

Fundraisers have completed a 180-mile cycling challenge despite the scorching heat to help raise money for a Warwick-based children’s charity.

The cyclists, who were from across Warwickshire and the West Midlands, saddled up in York on Friday (July 8) where they were officially seen on their way by the city’s Sheriff, and followed a route through The Pennines and Derbyshire before arriving at The Durham Ox in Shrewley three days later.

The riders after they arrived in Shrewley. Photo by Dave Fawbert

Among the local riders taking part were Gurmukh Hayre, who has been a trustee for the Molly Ollys for five years and Adrian Baker from Knowle and Gerard O’Gorman from Solihull.

So far, the ‘Molly Ollys fundraising cycle ride York to Warwick’ has raised around £60,000.

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

Rachel Ollerenshaw welcoming the riders at the finish line. Photo by Dave Fawbert

The charity works to support children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses and their families and help with their emotional well-being as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Rachel said: “We decided to do this cycle event in 2022 to celebrate 10 years of Molly’s legacy. It is a special route for us as York is one of the last places we – as a family – visited before Molly died so it holds poignant memories.”

For more information or to make a donation, go to: www.mollyolly.co.uk

Alastair Frew from Lodders solicitors with an Olly the Brave toy. Photo by Dave Fawbert

Andy Ashley. Photo by Dave Fawbert

Riders after reaching the finish line in Shrewley. Photo by Dave Fawbert