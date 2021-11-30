Fundraisers continue efforts to raise money for Barford's new youth and community centre - but they still need your help to raise £300,000

How the new youth and community centre could look. Photo supplied

Fundraisers are continuing to try and raise money for the new Barford youth and community centre and they need the public's help to his their target.

For the past four years, the villages of Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton have been through the long design and planning process for its much-needed centre, to replace the near dilapidated scout hut, home for all of the youth groups, the community café, the toddle group, the repair shop and many community-based activities.

Now the team behind the project need to raise the remaining £300,000 of the £600,000 necessary for work to start on site.

The scout hut, which is due to be replaced with the new centre. Photo supplied

The team say the fundraising has been made more difficult due to the affect of the pandemic.

Julie Crawshaw, Project Manager of the scheme said “It’s so important that we can build the new community centre.

"We’ve discovered during Covid just how essential community activity is for people.

"Without this new building, all of the groups that currently meet in the Scout Hut will fold for want of an accessible meeting place.

"But, many funding streams temporarily closed during the various lockdowns; Trustee of grant providers didn’t meet and some shifted their emphasis to immediate relief from the impact of Covid.

"When they have come back on stream, some had changed their level of support due to their own circumstances. For example, the National Lottery will now no longer be a majority funder

for these sorts of projects, which was big blow.

"It’s also impacted on our face-to-face fundraising as we’ve been unbale to hold large scale events.

"Its left long-awaited community capital projects like this looking for new ways to secure the funding necessary”.

Whilst applications to grant providers are continuing, new ways to raise fund are being explored with the help of professional artists from across the country.

An art auction is being held with donated pieces from artists and crafts people.

Julie added: “We hope that people will be able to enjoy an online art gallery experience and bid on works knowing they are getting a valuable piece of art at very discounted price as well as knowing their money will go to a good cause.

"We couldn’t be more grateful to all the artists who have donated their work."