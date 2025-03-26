Fundraising appeal to help terminally-ill mother from Shipston make the most of her time left with her family

A fundraising appeal has been set up to help a terminally-ill mother from Shipston make the most of her time left with her family.

Fran Barrett has been battling kidney failure for some time now and has undergone dialysis at home several times a week.

The mother-of-two also needs a heart transplant and is suffering from blood clots - doctors are unable to offer her a kidney transplant due to her heart not being strong enough.

Fran has now been diagnosed with Calciphylaxis - and sadly medical teams have told her there is no cure.

Fran with her husband Mark, and children Ella and George.

Her sister-in-law Maryann Mason is now fundraising alongside Fran's brother-in-law Andrew Barrett, to give Fran the best quality time she can with her family. Visit https://gofund.me/8329b48b

Maryann said: "Fran is the kindest person I know. She is a loving mother to two lovely children aged 15 and 11.

"The doctors have informed Fran they are unsure on how long she has left to live, and all the doctors can do is help to manage the pain but it's about quality of life and making memories.

"Fran is trying her best to keep in good spirits for her children and her only wish is to make as many memories as she can with her family whilst she’s still able to.

Calciphylaxis which is a rare but serious life-threatening condition that causes a build-up of calcium in the body, that causes reduced blood flow to underlying tissues, causing painful wounds all over the body and can lead to sepsis. Fran is now having to use a wheelchair to get around most of the time and is now unable to drive.

Maryann added: "We would be so very grateful for any donations that could help go towards them making memories as a family from days out to even nights away, and to even go towards her children’s future."